NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- Tennessee Titans left guard Peter Skoronski says he ruptured his appendix earlier this month and had to have an emergency appendectomy.

Skoronski felt discomfort and was taken to Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital in Nashville on Sept. 16. His appendix burst when he was at the hospital.

"It ruptured, but they caught it basically," Skoronski said Wednesday. "I'm very appreciative of everyone there that helped me out. They did a great job, and I'm doing fine."

Skoronski, who has not played the past two weeks, said he has lost some weight because he didn't have much of an appetite. He plans to gradually gain that weight back while his appetite returns.

Titans coach Mike Vrabel said Skoronski has been in good spirits and is starting to get back into the weight room along with doing some conditioning work. The plan is to take his return to the weight room day by day. The training staff will start with core work and expand from there as they see what Skoronski can handle.

The rookie left guard has played in only one NFL game and is not likely to be available when the Titans host the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday.

"It's frustrating," Skoronski said. "You want to be on the field as soon as possible, but you also don't want to be out there in a position where you can't do the right thing for your team."