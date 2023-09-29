Lions' follow Amon-Ra St. Brown TD with David Montgomery score vs. Packers

GREEN BAY, Wis. -- A wide-open Amon-Ra St. Brown snagged a 24-yard touchdown pass from Jared Goff to give the Detroit Lions an early 7-3 edge over the Green Bay Packers on "Thursday Night Football" at 8:16 in the opening quarter.

The third-year wide receiver celebrated the catch with a Lambeau Leap into the arms of a group of Lions fans in the stadium. St. Brown scored his 13th career touchdown reception in his 37th career game, which is tied for the fifth-most touchdown catches in that many games by a Lions player in franchise history.

After missing last week with a thigh injury, running back David Montgomery returned to the starting lineup to help the Lions march down the field again on their next possession.

He punched in a 3-yard goal-line score with 2:54 remaining in the first quarter to put the Lions ahead 14-3.

The former Chicago Bears running back has scored a touchdown in all three appearances as a Lion.