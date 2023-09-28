COSTA MESA, Calif. -- Los Angeles Chargers cornerback J.C. Jackson expressed confusion over why he was made a healthy inactive in the Chargers' Week 3 win over the Minnesota Vikings, though he acknowledged he isn't yet 100% healthy.

"I kind of knew what was going on. ... I'm still confused on why, but like I said, I can't put my opinion on it. It was the coach's decision," Jackson said. "I can tell you I'm confused. I don't know what's going on, but that's not the real answer of why I didn't play last week or why I didn't start. That's above me."

Jackson, a healthy inactive for the first time in his career, said he isn't frustrated and is "over '' being benched last Sunday. He said he expects to play when the Chargers face the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday, and that coaches have already asked him if he will be ready, to which he has told them yes.