COSTA MESA, Calif. -- Los Angeles Chargers cornerback J.C. Jackson expressed confusion over why he was made a healthy inactive in the Chargers' Week 3 win over the Minnesota Vikings, though he acknowledged he isn't yet 100% healthy.
"I kind of knew what was going on. ... I'm still confused on why, but like I said, I can't put my opinion on it. It was the coach's decision," Jackson said. "I can tell you I'm confused. I don't know what's going on, but that's not the real answer of why I didn't play last week or why I didn't start. That's above me."
Jackson, a healthy inactive for the first time in his career, said he isn't frustrated and is "over '' being benched last Sunday. He said he expects to play when the Chargers face the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday, and that coaches have already asked him if he will be ready, to which he has told them yes.
Jackson said he knows he is not fully healthy yet, but he declined to gauge how close he is, saying only. "I'm doing what I can."
A day after Jackson was benched, a warrant was issued for his arrest in North Attleboro, Massachusetts. Jackson missed the deadline on paying a fine and attending a reckless driving course after he was charged with driving 100 mph on Route 1 in South Attleboro, Massachusetts, in 2021 while he was a member of the New England Patriots.
"Everything is handled," Jackson said. "There was a miscommunication, but everything is taken care of."
Jackson signed a five-year, $82.5 million deal with the Chargers last offseason after four seasons with the Patriots. In his final year in New England, Jackson was an All-Pro and was second in the NFL with eight interceptions.
Since then, Jackson has struggled to have the same impact with the Chargers. Instead, his time has been highlighted by legal troubles, injury and his struggles on the field. Last season, Jackson allowed a career-worst 149.3 passer rating when targeted, before suffering a season-ending rupture to the patellar tendon in his right knee in Week 7.
This season, Jackson is allowing a 72.0 passer rating when targeted, the second-worst of his career. In his last season in New England, he allowed a 46.8 passer rating.
Chargers coach Brandon Staley said Jackson must be more consistent to get back into the starting lineup. Asante Samuel Jr. appears to be solidified as one outside starting cornerback, so Jackson's competition is seventh-year cornerback Michael Davis, who started in his place last weekend.
"There's no pressure. There's no pressure on me," Jackson said. "I'm [going to] just do my daily routine, be a pro, and take care of business on Sunday. ... I'm not trying to lose track of what's important."