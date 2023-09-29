ASHBURN, Va., -- Washington Commanders tight end Logan Thomas, who missed last week with a concussion, will play at Philadelphia Sunday.

Thomas caught six passes for 65 yards in the first two games but suffered the concussion when Denver safety Kareem Jackson hit him in the head while catching a touchdown pass in Week 2. The NFL later fined Jackson $19,669 for the hit.

Thomas missed Washington's 37-3 loss to Buffalo last week. The Commanders (2-1) need all available help against the Eagles (3-0) Sunday.

"I feel good, ready to roll," Thomas said Thursday. "It was a long week last week."

Thomas has been Washington's best tight end as a combination of blocker and pass-catcher. He's adept at helping the tackles with chips, which could be a crucial element vs. the Eagles. But at 6-foot-6, 250 pounds he's a big target in tight situations.

"It gives the quarterback a veteran target out there," Washington coach Ron Rivera said. "They've had a good rapport through training camp so it will be good to have him out there."

Thomas missed 11 games two years ago with a hamstring injury and then a torn ACL in his left knee. He missed four games last season because of various injuries.