Buffalo Bills star pass-rusher Von Miller, who has not played since tearing his right ACL on Thanksgiving Day last season, is expected to resume practicing this week, sources told ESPN.

Miller is on the physically unable to perform list and will miss his fourth game to start the season Sunday when the Miami Dolphins visit the Bills, who will have a five-week period to allow the eight-time Pro Bowler to resume practicing starting Monday. Once a player who starts the season on the PUP list returns to practice, a team has three weeks to decide whether to activate him to the 53-man roster.

The Bills still are unsure on a specific timetable for Miller, who did not practice throughout the summer. But the Bills want to see what type of shape Miller is in and will be cautious as they bring back the veteran linebacker, according to a source.

Miller, 34, signed with the Bills at the start of free agency in 2022, agreeing to a six-year, $120 million contract. The two-time Super Bowl champion played in every game leading up to his knee injury and, despite playing in only 11 games, finished last season tied for the team lead with eight sacks and led the Bills with 38 pressures. Miller also led the Bills last season in pass rush win rate (23.6%) and pressure percentage (14.5%).

This past offseason, the Bills added a former teammate of Miller's to the pass-rush room with veteran Leonard Floyd. Buffalo has been relying on the likes of Floyd, 2021 first-round pick Greg Rousseau and 2020 second-round pick AJ Epenesa in Miller's absence, but Buffalo expects to be even stronger down the stretch.

Miller had remained steadfast in his goal to return for Buffalo's "Monday Night Football" season opener against the New York Jets on Sept. 11 until he was placed on the PUP list late this summer. He has remained with the team throughout training camp, including working out to the side of practice a majority of the days.

Miller tore his left ACL in 2013, but he returned for the start of the 2014 season with the Denver Broncos.