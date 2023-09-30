Tyler Fulghum explains why his favorite bet is actually the Giants moneyline heading into Monday night. (0:39)

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- The New York Giants could be extremely short-handed Monday night with left tackle Andrew Thomas being ruled out and running back Saquon Barkley expected to be a game-day decision, according to coach Brian Daboll.

The Giants host the Seattle Seahawks on Monday night at MetLife Stadium.

Thomas is dealing with a hamstring injury that did not respond well at practice earlier in the week. He will miss his third straight game.

Barkley has a high ankle sprain. He has been limited in practice throughout the week.

Matt Breida is expected to be the lead back in Barkley's absence. Josh Ezeudu will fill in once again for Thomas.

Thomas told ESPN earlier this week his chances of returning and playing against the Seahawks were "good." He then partook in Thursday's fully padded practice. That did not go as well as planned. The following day, he was kept inside to work with trainers.

It's not an especially encouraging sign for the Giants' offensive line, which has struggled this season. Thomas is one constant, when healthy, after earning All-Pro honors last season.

New York will get left guard Ben Bredeson back from a concussion after he missed last Thursday night's loss to the San Francisco 49ers.