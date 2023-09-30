        <
          Browns TE David Njoku questionable due to burn injuries

          • Jake Trotter, ESPN Staff WriterSep 30, 2023, 01:27 PM ET
              Jake Trotter covers the Cleveland Browns for ESPN. He joined ESPN in 2011 covering college football. Before that, he worked at The Oklahoman, Austin American-Statesman and Middletown (Ohio) Journal newspapers. You can follow him on Twitter @Jake_Trotter.
          BEREA, Ohio -- Cleveland Browns tight end David Njoku is questionable for Sunday's game against the Baltimore Ravens.

          The team said Njoku suffered burn injuries to his face and arm during a household accident. The injury occurred while he was trying to light a fire pit Friday night, a source told ESPN.

          Tight end Zaire Mitchell-Paden was activated off Cleveland's practice squad to replace Njoku if he is unable to play.

          The Browns also elevated quarterback P.J. Walker to the active roster with starting quarterback Deshaun Watson questionable for Sunday with a right arm injury. Browns coach Kevin Stefanski said he is "hopeful" that Watson will be able to play.

          Njoku has 10 catches this season for 92 yards. He is coming off a career year in 2022 with 58 receptions for 628 yards and four touchdowns.

          Tight ends Jordan Akins and Harrison Bryant will take Njoku's snaps should he be ruled out.