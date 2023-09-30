HENDERSON, Nev. -- Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo will not play in Sunday's game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium, as he remains in the NFL's concussion protocol and did not travel with the team, a source told ESPN on Saturday night.

With Garoppolo out, the Raiders will turn to either rookie Aidan O'Connell, a fourth-round draft pick who excelled in the preseason but has yet to be active for a regular-season game, or 15th-year veteran Brian Hoyer, who has not had an NFL start since Oct. 2, 2016, and has lost 12 straight starts.

"I think the preseason was valuable for me at the time, just to get out there and play and get it under my belt," O'Connell, who completed 69.4% (43-of-62) of his throws for 482 yards and three touchdowns without an interception in three preseason games, told ESPN on Friday.

"But I think at this point it's pretty far gone and it's different teams and different schemes and different game plans for us. So, I'm happy it happened, but it's time to move on, I think, and see what happens."

Said Hoyer: "I've been a starter, I've been a backup. The mentality is always -- prepare to play and then go out and execute if your name's called."

Las Vegas All-Pro receiver Davante Adams said during the week the Raiders would be prepared for either player under center.

"I mean, we've been all working together for so long now, so it's really not as big of a thing as what it might seem on the outside, as far as the adjustment and getting used to going with somebody new," Adams said. "But even within training camp, Jimmy would take a couple reps and then Hoyer would come in and throw. I've caught balls from Aidan in training camp as well. So, it's definitely less than what I've caught from [No.] 10, but we're making it up right now."

The Raiders signed the oft-injured Garoppolo to a three-year, $72.75 million free agent contract this offseason to replace nine-year starter Derek Carr, even as Garoppolo needed surgery on his left foot after coming to terms with Las Vegas.

Garoppolo, who suffered the concussion in Sunday night's 23-18 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers, even as he never left the game, has already missed at least 16 regular-season and playoff games because of injury since 2020.

Also, Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs is out after being listed as questionable with an ankle injury on Friday. And running back Brandon Bolden did not travel with the team because of a personal reason. He is expected to meet the team in Los Angeles and is expected to play Sunday.