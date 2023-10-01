San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel, listed as questionable for Sunday due to rib and knee injuries, is expected to play vs. the Arizona Cardinals barring any pregame setbacks, a source told ESPN's Adam Schefter on Saturday night.

Another 49ers wide receiver, Jauan Jennings, will not play Sunday due to a shin injury. And running back Elijah Mitchell, who hurt his knee at practice this week and is listed as questionable for Sunday, is unlikely to play vs. the Cardinals.

Samuel did not practice Wednesday or Thursday but was a limited participant in the lighter Friday session.

"I think his rib feels good," 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan said Friday. "That's not a problem for him. He was able to go some today for the first time, so that gives him a chance for Sunday."

After practice, Samuel said he injured his knee on a screen pass early in the second quarter against the Giants but didn't feel the effects until the next day because of adrenaline. Samuel did some running at full speed on a side field Friday, offering some hope he will be able to play against the Cardinals.

"I feel pretty good," Samuel said. "We'll just see how I continue to progress for the next couple of days, and then we'll just see what happens."