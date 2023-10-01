Injured New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers rejoined the team Saturday, attended the team's evening meeting, and will be present for Sunday night's home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at MetLife Stadium, according to multiple reports.

Rodgers, who tore an Achilles tendon in Week 1, underwent surgery Sept. 13 and had been rehabbing in the Los Angeles area, near his home. He alerted the team about a week ago that he might return for the game, but he first needed medical clearance before he could fly.

Rodgers is able to walk on crutches, but he won't be on the sideline due to safety reasons. He will watch from a private box.

In recent days, Rodgers' teammates said they looked forward to his return. On The Pat McAfee Show, he said he talks to quarterback Zach Wilson every day. He's also been texting and FaceTiming teammates.

Wilson, who will make his third start, has struggled mightily since replacing Rodgers. Jets coaches are helping Rodgers' presence will boost Wilson.