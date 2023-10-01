LONDON -- Jacksonville Jaguars receiver and kick returner Jamal Agnew is inactive for Sunday's game against the Atlanta Falcons at Wembley Stadium because of a quad injury.

Jaguars coach Doug Pederson previously said Agnew, who first appeared on the injury report Thursday, would be a game-time decision but that he was optimistic he could play.

Rookie receiver Parker Washington, the team's fifth-round pick, will be active for the first time this season and handle punt return duties. Veteran running back D'Ernest Johnson will handle kickoff returns.

Agnew has five catches for 54 yards and is averaging 15.8 yards on four punt returns and 23 yards on four returns.