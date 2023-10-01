CLEVELAND -- Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson has been ruled out of Sunday's game against the Ravens with a shoulder injury, a source told ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Watson threw briefly on the field Sunday during pregame in front of Browns officials before the decision was made to make him inactive.

He suffered the injury to his right throwing shoulder while running the ball last Sunday against the Tennessee Titans. He was limited in practice all week.

Rookie Dorian Thompson-Robinson will get the start in his place.

"I'm ready for it. Very confident in my preparation for the week," Thompson-Robinson told ESPN on Friday.

Thompson-Robinson, a fifth-round pick out of UCLA, became Watson's backup during the preseason after the Browns traded Joshua Dobbs to the Arizona Cardinals.

Watson had his best game in a Browns uniform last weekend. He completed 27 of 33 passes for 289 yards and two touchdowns in Cleveland's 27-3 victory.