Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud continues hot start with touchdown pass vs. Steelers

The No. 2 pick stays hot to start his career.

Houston Texans rookie quarterback C.J. Stroud started the matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers by leading a 12-play, 69-yard drive capped by a 2-yard Stroud touchdown pass to wide receiver Nico Collins. <

The Texans' offense marched down the field as it took only six plays to get into the Steelers' red zone, highlighted by a 27-yard pass from Stroud to running back Dameon Pierce.

Stroud initially capped the drive with a five-yard scramble for a touchdown on third-and-three from the Steelers' three-yard line. But the call was overturned, and the referees threw a few flags on the next few plays.

The Texans' offense had a false start. Stroud threw a touchdown to Pierce following the flag, but there was another flag. Two plays later, Steelers safety Minkah Fitzpatrick was flagged for defensive pass interference on a pass from Stroud to tight end Brevin Jordan.

Two plays later, a touchdown pass from Stroud, his fifth of the year versus no interceptions.