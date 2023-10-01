Bears' Justin Fields quickly connects on two TD passes

CHICAGO -- The Chicago Bears have been searching for ways to get their best player involved more often.

One play into the second quarter, Chicago's offense put DJ Moore in position to succeed, and it led to the Bears' first touchdown of the game.

Moore caught a 29-yard pass from quarterback Justin Fields that was placed on the receiver's outside shoulder away from Broncos cornerback Ja'Quan McMillan. The 25-year-old receiver adjusted his body in air while hauling in the catch and proceeded to first hit the pylon with his right foot before landing his other in the end zone.

The touchdown was reviewed momentarily before being confirmed. The reception was Moore's third of the game totaling 50 yards. Denver muffed the ensuing kickoff, and its offense could not move past its own 7-yard line.

Chicago took advantage of a short field, beginning at the Broncos' 44-yard line, and orchestrated a three-play, 44-yard touchdown drive to take a 14-7 lead. Fields hit tight end Cole Kmet on a pitch and catch, which resulted in a 22-yard touchdown with 11:50 to play in the second quarter.