Gabe Davis, James Cook score TDs for Bills

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. -- After a week full of talk about the Miami Dolphins' offense, the Buffalo Bills made a statement of their own to start the Week 4 AFC East matchup.

Quarterback Josh Allen connected with wide receiver Gabe Davis on an 18-yard touchdown pass on the opening drive of the game to go up 7-0 on the Dolphins.

The scored ended an eight-play, 75-yard drive that saw the Bills go down the field with ease. The drive took four minutes off the clock. Allen connected with Davis as he streaked down the right sideline with cornerback Justin Bethel in coverage.

Davis scored a TD for the third straight game, tied for the longest streak of his career. The score was set up by an unnecessary roughness penalty called on Dolphins cornerback Kader Kohou for pushing wide receiver Stefon Diggs out of bounds at the end of a 17-yard reception.

The Bills tried to set up the running game and offensive balance early with two rushes each for James Cook and Latavius Murray and Allen completing all four of his first four passes.

The Bills took back the lead thanks to running back James Cook's first touchdown of the season.

Cook, who is not typically the Bills' short-yardage back, received the handoff one-yard out and almost lost control of the football, but held on and pushed his away forward past the goal line. The touchdown was reviewed, but ultimately upheld, ending a long 10-play, 80-drive by Buffalo.