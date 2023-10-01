Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder said he did "a terrible job of taking care of the ball" after Sunday's 23-7 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars at Wembley Stadium.

Ridder threw interceptions on back-to-back plays in the loss with the first getting returned 61 yards by Jacksonville cornerback Darious Williams for a touchdown. The next offensive play, Ridder tried to throw the ball to tight end Kyle Pitts and Jaguars safety Andre Cisco picked it off. It's the first time a quarterback has thrown interceptions on back-to-back offensive plays since Miami quarterback Tua Tagovailoa did it in Week 13 last season against San Francisco.

Ridder now has three interceptions over the last three games (two against Jacksonville, one against Green Bay) after not throwing an interception in his first five starts, dating back to last season.

"Those are tough lessons for a young quarterback," Falcons coach Arthur Smith said. "You're going to find out about yourself when you go back out there. So that's why, in the second half, he was able to push the ball down the field a little bit.

"I thought he operated cleaner in the pocket and we were able to get some looks and he was not risk-averse after that, which a lot of times that happens. It goes back to the reality is we got to find a way to jumpstart early."

The Falcons went three-and-out on their first two offensive drives of the game and punted on their third drive prior to Ridder's back-to-back interceptions. Ridder settled down in the second half, completing 19 of 31 passes for 191 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions along with a lost fumble and four sacks.

"When we don't get going early and fast, that's when you feel the press," Ridder said. "And then we came back into halftime, we regrouped, came back out and said we got to do what we need to do. Came out that second half, was able to go down the field and get a touchdown and get some momentum back.

"Obviously that's something we got to figure out how to do from the jump."

It has been a constant lament of the Atlanta offense -- including from Smith and Ridder -- since Week 1. Ridder has mentioned the team's lack of offensive rhythm early in each of its first three games and Sunday against Jacksonville, the lack of early offensive rhythm was no different. In the first quarter, Atlanta ran six plays, gained five yards, took two sacks and punted twice.

The Falcons have scored just one touchdown in the last two games and have not led at any point since defeating Green Bay in Week 2. They've run three or fewer plays on the first series in each of their four games -- three three-and-outs and a Ridder interception on the third play against the Packers in Week 2.

"You start slow," Falcons coach Arthur Smith said. "That's going to put yourself in some really pressure situations and trying to overcome a lot."