CHICAGO -- As if the Denver Broncos didn't have enough problems, running back Javonte Williams suffered a hip injury and has been ruled out for the second half of Sunday's game against the Chicago Bears.

Williams did not play in the second half and had two carries for zero yards. The Broncos trailed 21-7 at halftime.

Williams, whose return from last season's knee injury had been one of the bright spots of training camp, came into the day as the Broncos' leading rusher, with 138 yards on 36 carries. He suffered multiple ligament tears and other damage in his knee in Week 4 last season, but he had worked his way back to being the Broncos' primary back.

The Broncos have been dealing with a rash of hip injuries, with linebackers Josey Jewell and Frank Clark and safety Justin Simmons all inactive for Sunday's game with hip issues.

Samaje Perine and rookie Jaleel McLaughlin split running back duties after Williams left the game.