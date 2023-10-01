ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. -- Miami Dolphins left tackle Terron Armstead has been ruled out of the team's game Sunday against the Buffalo Bills with a knee injury.

The Pro Bowl tackle was rolled up on late in the second quarter and remained down for an extended period. After rising to his feet, Armstead dropped his helmet in frustration and immediately walked to the locker room with the team's medical trainers.

Kendall Lamm took Armstead's place at left tackle.

Sunday's game marked Armstead's second game back after an offseason defined by injuries. He had knee surgery that kept him out of the team's OTA and minicamp practices. He also injured his left leg in training camp, which kept him sidelined through Miami's first two games of the 2023 season.

Armstead was listed as questionable to play Sunday with knee, back and ankle injuries. He missed four games last season after signing a five-year, $75 million contract last offseason.