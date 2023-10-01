PHILADELPHIA -- Some Jalen Hurts-to-A.J. Brown magic helped swing the momentum in the Philadelphia Eagles' favor against the Washington Commanders on Sunday.

With Philly trailing 17-13 midway through the third quarter, Hurts found a streaking Brown down the left sideline. Brown made the reception in stride, deked a defender and then weaved his way through traffic for a 59-yard touchdown reception.

Hurts sold a quick pass to tight end Dallas Goedert, helping to set up the play.

Since the start of last season, including the playoffs, Hurts and Brown have linked up for eight touchdowns on passes 25-plus yards downfield. That's the most by any QB-receiver duo in that span.

With the touchdown, Brown went over 100 receiving yards for the second straight week after a relatively quiet start to the season by his standards.