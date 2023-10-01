INGLEWOOD, Calif. -- Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert is known for his passing prowess -- the deep throws and the side-armed passes -- but on the Chargers' first touchdown drive, Herbert beat the Las Vegas Raiders defense running the ball.

Herbert stiff-armed defensive end Isaac Rochell on a scramble, then sprinted past the Raiders defense for a 12-yard score two plays later.

The score gave the Chargers a 7-0 lead with 10:38 left in the first quarter, as they scored on their first drive of the game. The Chargers are fourth in the NFL in total passing yards this season, but it was a drive highlighted by their rushing offense; they had 76 rushing yards on the opening drive, more than they have had in either of their last two games.