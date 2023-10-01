LOS ANGELES -- Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman Jerry Tillery, a former first-round draft pick of the Los Angeles Chargers, was ejected after taking a shot at quarterback Justin Herbert on the sidelines.

With about nine minutes remaining in the second quarter at SoFi Stadium, Herbert scrambled for a 3-yard gain and had already given himself up with one foot out of bounds when Tillery blasted him.

And while Raiders Pro Bowl defensive end Maxx Crosby, in pursuit, threw up his hands in exasperation, the players on the Chargers sideline surrounded Tillery.

"He's lucky he got out of there alive," former Raiders right tackle Lincoln Kennedy said on the Las Vegas radio broadcast.

The 15-yard penalty allowed the Chargers to march further downfield; three plays later, Herbert hit Keenan Allen for a 7-yard touchdown.

Last December at SoFi Stadium, Tillery had a penalty that kept the Los Angeles Rams' game-winning drive alive when he knocked the ball of then-Rams quarterback Baker Mayfield's hands following a sack, giving the Rams a fresh set of downs.

The Raiders claimed Tillery last November after he was waived by the Chargers.