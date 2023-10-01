A pair of winless teams finally got on the board in Week 4 of the 2023 NFL season.

After a blowout loss last week, the Denver Broncos came back against the Chicago Bears for a 31-28 victory. The Minnesota Vikings hung on to defeat the Carolina Panthers 21-13. In a divisional matchup between two AFC contenders, the Buffalo Bills dominated the Miami Dolphins for a 48-20 win.

The talking didn't finish on the field, however. Here are the best social media trolls from Week 4:

The Bengals' poor start to the season continues.

After a slow past two weeks, Derrick Henry ran for 122 yards and a touchdown. He even threw a touchdown during the Titans' easy win.

Joe Burrow threw for just 165 passing yards in an offensive outing to forget -- Cincinnati had 211 total yards and one trip to the red zone. Ja'Marr Chase had seven catches for 73 yards.

If the dominant win wasn't enough, Tennessee did more on social media.

The Texans pulled out some trickery for a score against the Steelers.

In his first career pass attempt, Devin Singletary found Dalton Schultz in the end zone for a 23-6 lead. Rookie C.J. Stroud threw for 306 yards and two touchdowns.

Pittsburgh wasn't as fortunate. Kenny Pickett suffered a knee injury late that forced him out in the fourth quarter, leading to backup Mitch Trubisky entering the game.

Houston trolled the Steel City on social media after the win.

Nerves of steel 😤 pic.twitter.com/AMOZZbEmab — Houston Texans (@HoustonTexans) October 1, 2023

Buffalo Bills 48, Miami Dolphins 20

A week after a 70-20 drubbing of the Broncos, the Dolphins got a little taste of their own medicine.

Josh Allen had five total touchdowns and 337 total yards in a statement win. Stefon Diggs had six catches for 120 yards and three touchdowns, his third game with three receiving touchdowns with the Bills, breaking a tie with Lee Evans for the most in team history, according to ESPN Stats & Information.

The Dolphins' magic didn't carry on from last week, and the Bills let them hear it.

The overtime period lasted just one drive, ending when Matthew Stafford found Puka Nacua for a 22-yard touchdown. Stafford threw for 319 yards, and Kyren Williams chipped in with 103 rushing yards and two touchdowns.

Rookie Anthony Richardson had three total touchdowns and 256 yards in his first game back from a concussion.

The Rams posted a popular social media meme to troll the Colts.

bro needed some fresh air pic.twitter.com/SjPZUwqHtW — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) October 1, 2023

The Buccaneers took care of their division rivals on the road in an impressive win.

Baker Mayfield threw for 246 yards and three touchdowns, steadying Tampa Bay throughout the game. The Buccaneers' defense allowed just 197 total yards and no touchdowns.

Alvin Kamara made his season debut with 13 catches for 33 yards plus 51 rushing yards.

The comfortable win meant a little more for Tampa Bay.