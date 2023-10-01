ARLINGTON, Texas - Mac Jones got DaRon Bland once. Not twice.

Six plays after Jones found Kendrick Bourne for a 16-yard gain, throwing completely back across the field after scrambling to his right, the New England Patriots quarterback tried to do it again, but Bland, a cornerback for the Dallas Cowboys, was in perfect position to intercept the pass and take it back untouched 54 yards for a touchdown.

The touchdown gave the Cowboys a 28-3 lead in the second quarter and continued their domination of New England. For Bland, it was the second pick-six he has had on the season. In the opener against the New York Giants, he returned an interception for the Cowboys' second touchdown in their 40-0 shutout win.

Trevon Diggs, the cornerback whom Bland is replacing because of a torn ACL, is the last Cowboys cornerback with multiple interception returns for a touchdowns in a season. He did it in 2021, which included a pick-six in the Cowboys' overtime win at Gillette Stadium.

For the Cowboys, it was their second defensive score of the half. Leighton Vander Esch returned a Jones' fumble after a Dante Fowler Jr. sack 11 yards for a score. It's the first time the Cowboys have had two defensive touchdowns in a game since beating the Giants in 2013.

The Cowboys are the first team with four non-offensive touchdowns in their first four games since the 2015 Arizona Cardinals, per ESPN Stats & Information.