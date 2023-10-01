ARLINGTON, Texas -- New England Patriots cornerback Christian Gonzalez, who was named NFL Defensive Rookie of the Month for September, was knocked out of Sunday's game against the Dallas Cowboys in the first quarter with a shoulder injury.

The Patriots initially said Gonzalez was questionable to return but officially ruled him out early in the third quarter.

The 6-foot-2, 205-pound Gonzalez tackled Cowboys running back Tony Pollard on a 5-yard run to the right sideline with 2:09 remaining in the first quarter. Gonzalez attempted to return to the defensive huddle before taking a knee as members of the athletic training staff came to check on him. He was holding his right arm close to his body.

The Cowboys took immediate advantage of Gonzalez's absence, with quarterback Dak Prescott hitting receiver CeeDee Lamb on a 20-yard touchdown the next play.

That gave the Cowboys a 10-3 lead, and things quickly spiraled downward for the Patriots the remainder of the half as they trailed 28-3 at halftime -- the largest halftime deficit the team has faced in Bill Belichick's 24-year tenure as head coach, according to ESPN Stats & Information research.

The Patriots were thin at cornerback entering the game, and Gonzalez's injury put them in a more vulnerable position, with reserves Myles Bryant, Shaun Wade and Jalen Mills next on the depth chart.

Gonzalez, a first-round pick out of Oregon, entered Sunday having played all but one defensive snap through the first three games of the season. He had totaled 16 tackles, one sack, one interception and three passes defensed entering Sunday's game.