INGLEWOOD, Calif. -- Los Angeles Chargers edge rusher Khalil Mack had a record-breaking revenge game in Sunday's 24-17 victory over the Las Vegas Raiders.

Mack, facing the team that drafted him in 2014, registered six sacks, a franchise single-game record, two of which resulted in fumbles. Mack's six sacks were the most by a player against his former team since player sacks became an official stat in 1982.

While few could have predicted six sacks, dominant performances against the Raiders have become the norm for Mack. He has 14 sacks since he joined the Chargers, and nine of those have come against the Raiders.

Mack had been somewhat of an afterthought in the Chargers' pass rush before Sunday. He entered the game with zero sacks and a pass rush win rate of 6.9%, 111th in the NFL, according to TruMedia.

Mack had been effective as a run-stopper, but outside linebackers Joey Bosa and Tuli Tuipulotu were the team's best pass-rushers this season.

On the other side of the ball, Justin Herbert finished 13-of-24 passing for 167 yards and one score, as the Chargers hung on to improve to .500.