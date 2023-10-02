EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- The Kansas City Chiefs took a 10-0 lead in the first quarter against the New York Jets on running back Isiah Pacheco's 48-yard touchdown run on "Sunday Night Football."
The play was the longest of the New Jersey native's NFL career.
The Week 4 touchdown gave the Chiefs a ninth-straight scoring drive with Patrick Mahomes at quarterback going back to last week's game against the Chicago Bears. Harrison Butker kicked a 37-yard field goal for the Chiefs in the opening drive.
Isiah Pacheco gets some big blocks and finds the end zone.
