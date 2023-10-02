        <
          Pacheco's longest play of his career goes for a 48-yard TD

          • Adam Teicher, ESPN Staff WriterOct 1, 2023, 09:01 PM ET
            • Covered Chiefs for 20 seasons for Kansas City Star
            • Joined ESPN in 2013
          EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- The Kansas City Chiefs took a 10-0 lead in the first quarter against the New York Jets on running back Isiah Pacheco's 48-yard touchdown run on "Sunday Night Football."

          The play was the longest of the New Jersey native's NFL career.

          The Week 4 touchdown gave the Chiefs a ninth-straight scoring drive with Patrick Mahomes at quarterback going back to last week's game against the Chicago Bears. Harrison Butker kicked a 37-yard field goal for the Chiefs in the opening drive.