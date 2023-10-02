LOS ANGELES -- It was a mostly silent and dazed locker room, deep in the maze that is SoFi Stadium, save for the huddled commiserations, exhaled exasperations and accompanying curses coming from frustrated Las Vegas Raiders players.

A play here. A play there, said All-Pro Raiders running back Josh Jacobs, and the narrative would be different. Completely different.

Instead, the Raiders lost another one-score game, falling to the Los Angeles Chargers 24-17 on Sunday, and their record in such games fell to 5-11 since the start of the 2022 season. They are 1-3 overall this season, riding a three-game losing streak, with two such defeats.

Yeah, frustration is mounting.

"It's undisciplined football, and this league is too competitive," Jacobs said. "It's too competitive and it's too many guys that's good out there to not do the little things right every play. Until we figure that out, this is going to be what it is.

"It's frustrating, man. And I mean, I feel like every day I go in there and work my ass off. So, eventually something's got to give."

Jacobs, who had eight receptions for a career-high 81 receiving yards while adding 58 yards on the ground and his first touchdown of the season, was not referring to any specific play, but one stood out.

With about nine minutes to go in the second quarter and the Raiders trailing 10-7, defensive lineman Jerry Tillery blasted Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert on the sideline after he had given himself up and had one foot out of bounds on a 3-yard scramble.

Tillery, a former first-round draft pick of the Chargers who was claimed off waivers by Las Vegas last November, was not only flagged for unnecessary roughness, but he was also thrown out of the game as angry Chargers players surrounded him on the sidelines.

"That was bulls---, man," said Chargers defensive end Khalil Mack, who had six sacks among his 10 tackles, two forced fumbles and one tipped pass. "Jerry know it, too."