MIAMI -- Miami Dolphins left tackle Terron Armstead will miss the team's Week 5 game against the New York Giants with a knee injury, coach Mike McDaniel said Monday.

Armstead left Sunday's 48-20 loss to the Buffalo Bills in the second quarter after getting rolled up on, and did not return. McDaniel said after the game that he did not believe the injury was a "reaggravation of anything" but said Monday that his return was a matter of "weeks not days."

Armstead "will play again this season" despite the unclear return date, McDaniel said.

The Dolphins' starting left tackle signed a 5-year, $75 million contract last offseason after spending the first nine years of his career with the New Orleans Saints. He was named to his fourth Pro Bowl last season but missed four games with a toe injury that he suffered in Week 1.

Armstead underwent surgery on his left knee this offseason and missed the team's OTA and minicamp practices before making his return in training camp. He injured his left leg during a joint practice with the Houston Texans in August, however, which kept him out of the first two games of the 2023 regular season.

McDaniel said Kendall Lamm will slot into Armstead's left tackle position until he's able to return.

Despite missing Armstead for two of their first four games, the Dolphins have succeeded for the most part in protecting quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, allowing five sacks through four games -- four of which came in Sunday's loss to the Bills.

They will face a Giants defense that ranks 5th in pass rush win rate (54.4%) but 31st in sack rate (2.15%). Their Week 6 opponent, the Carolina Panthers, ranks 4th in sacks per pass attempt (10.91%), but it's unclear whether Armstead will be ready to return by then.