A Tampa Bay Buccaneers jersey worn by Tom Brady from the Dec. 12, 2021, win over the Buffalo Bills sold for $1.2 million in a charity auction at the Ocean Casino Resort in Atlantic City, New Jersey, on Saturday night.

During the 33-27 victory, Brady threw his 699 and 700th career touchdown passes, finishing 31-for-46 with 363 yards passing and three total touchdowns -- including one rushing.

The winning bid nearly eclipsed the all-time record for an NFL jersey -- $1.212 million was paid for Joe Montana's "The Drive" jersey. The $1.2 million lot also included a dinner with Brady.

One hundred percent of the winning bid from Brady's jersey, which he said he never washed, is expected to go to charity. The event, which Brady attended, was thrown by the REFORM Alliance, the criminal justice reform foundation co-founded by the event's hosts: Fanatics CEO Michael Rubin and rappers Meek Mill and Jay-Z.

In total, the event raised $24 million toward criminal justice reform. Brady reportedly spent $2 million of his own money toward the cause.