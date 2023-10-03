Peyton and Eli Manning are back for a Week 4 edition of the "ManningCast" on "Monday Night Football."

The two have been off the air since Week 1 but returned for a matchup between the New York Giants and Seattle Seahawks. This is the fourth time Eli's former team, the Giants, has appeared on the "ManningCast." New York has lost each time Peyton and Eli have provided alternative commentary on its games.

Will Ferrell and former Giants center Shaun O'Hara joined the Mannings on Monday night. O'Hara won a Super Bowl with Eli in 2008.

Here are the best "ManningCast" moments from Week 4:

Will Ferrell starts calling the plays

Will Ferrell dials up a play for Peyton 😂



Offensive coordinators beware of Eli

Peyton breaks down the Giants' failed fourth-down conversion

"You gotta push the right butt cheek." - No Context Peyton Manning pic.twitter.com/3eo56FT4xC — Omaha Productions (@OmahaProd) October 3, 2023

Peyton's spot-on prediction from his Pat McAfee show appearance