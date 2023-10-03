Jamal Adams is shaken up by an inadvertent knee from Daniel Jones and voices his frustrations as he's escorted to the locker room. (0:22)

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- Seattle Seahawks safety Jamal Adams has been ruled out for the remainder of Monday night's game against the New York Giants after being evaluated for a concussion in the first quarter.

Adams' much-anticipated return from the torn quad tendon he suffered in last season's opener lasted all of nine plays. On the game's opening possession, he took a knee to his helmet while trying to bring down a scrambling Daniel Jones.

Adams stayed down on the field for a moment, then appeared wobbly while trying to stand up. He continued to appear unstable as he walked off the field with the help of a team staffer on each side of him.

A few minutes later, during a wild scene on the Seahawks' sideline, Adams emerged from the medical tent and became livid, yelling at one of the NFL's unaffiliated neurotrauma consultants (UNCs) while being held back by the team's head athletic trainer and two members of the Seahawks' security staff.

Adams still appeared heated while being led off the field. He briefly stopped to exchange words with an apparent heckler, then high-fived a Seahawks fan wearing a No. 33 Adams jersey before disappearing into the tunnel.

The Seahawks also lost right starting right guard Phil Haynes for the remainder of the game due to a calf injury.

Heading into Monday, the 27-year-old Adams had missed 28 of a possible 53 regular-season games because of injury since the Seahawks acquired him in a blockbuster trade with the New York Jets in 2020. He said last week that he briefly but legitimately considered retiring after tearing his quad tendon in Week 1 of last season, citing all the injuries he has dealt with over the past three seasons, which includes two torn shoulder labrums.

Adams had a pressure of Jones on the opening drive before he left the game.