FOXBOROUGH, Mass. -- New England Patriots outside linebacker Matthew Judon is scheduled to have surgery on his torn right biceps Wednesday, a source told ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Judon hopes to play again this season, but there is uncertainty whether he can or will, a source told Schefter.

Judon, a four-time Pro Bowler, was injured early in the fourth quarter of the Patriots' 38-3 loss to the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday when he reached his right arm out to tackle running back Deuce Vaughn.

In addition to Judon, the Patriots also lost starting cornerback Christian Gonzalez to a right shoulder injury late in the first quarter. Gonzalez is expected to be sidelined, also indefinitely, with a torn labrum, a source told Schefter.

The Patriots were trailing 31-3 when Judon was injured. Coach Bill Belichick was asked after the game whether there was any consideration of removing Judon from the game -- similar to what Belichick did with starting quarterback Mac Jones by pulling him with 3:41 remaining in the third quarter -- but said that wasn't discussed by the coaching staff.

Judon entered Sunday's game with a team-high four quarterback sacks. He had a career-high 15.5 sacks in the 2022 season.

Four-year veteran Anfernee Jennings and 2023 second-round pick Keion White are among the top options to fill his void.

The Patriots (1-3) host the New Orleans Saints (2-2) on Sunday.