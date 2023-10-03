Seahawks LB Boye Mafe gets through the offensive line and records the team's 10th sack of the game. (0:16)

Arik Armstead just wanted to sack Daniel Jones. Was that too much to ask?

The San Francisco 49ers defensive end jokingly called out Jones after the New York Giants lost 24-3 to the Seattle Seahawks on "Monday Night Football." The Seahawks were all over Jones throughout the night, tying a team record with 11 sacks (they sacked Jones 10 times and Parris Campbell once) while holding Jones to just 203 yards passing and forcing two interceptions.

When the Giants lost 30-12 to the 49ers the week prior, San Francisco managed only two sacks, with Armstead also recording a quarterback hit. Armstead took it a little personally when seeing the results Monday night.

Daniel Jones I am so disappointed in you... why would you would throw the ball so quick vs us and then let these people have a career day ? ..... why weren't we deserving ? 😂😂😂😂 — Arik Armstead (@arikarmstead) October 3, 2023

Armstead sounds like he'll be marking the next Giants game on his calendar -- but fortunately for Jones, the 49ers aren't on his schedule again this season.