Whether you love it or hate it, Taylor Swift has been the talk of the young NFL season.

The pop superstar's attendance at MetLife Stadium for the Kansas City Chiefs' prime-time matchup against the New York Jets, amid a rumored relationship with Travis Kelce, made waves online during "Sunday Night Football."

The NFL's brightest lights remained in the Big Apple area as the New York Giants hosted the Seattle Seahawks on "Monday Night Football." The 12-time Grammy Award-winning songstress wasn't on-site for the game but still managed to get many fans of both teams to agree on something.

An ad for Swift's upcoming "Eras Tour" movie appeared, but she did not receive a warm "Welcome to New York" this time around. The clip was met with boos from the crowd as it was shown on the stadium's giant screen.

One Seahawks fan took a more direct approach to express his aversion to the artist.

In the end, it wasn't "The Best Day" for New York fans. The Giants allowed 11 sacks, had three turnovers and failed to reach the end zone in a 24-3 loss.

Luckily for all parties involved, the Chiefs are not scheduled to play the Giants or Seahawks this season, so the odds of them crossing paths with Swift are slim to none.