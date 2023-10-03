HOUSTON -- The Houston Texans left guard Kendrick Green suffered a torn meniscus in his right knee against the Pittsburgh Steelers and is expected to be out indefinitely, a source told ESPN on Tuesday.

The Texans traded a 2025 sixth-round pick to the Steelers for Green after their 2022 first-round pick left guard Kenyon Green suffered a season-ending shoulder injury in the final preseason game against the New Orleans Saints.

Kendrick Green started three games for the Texans after there were injuries to the left side of the starting unit.

Left tackle Laremy Tunsil suffered a knee injury in Week 1 against the Baltimore Ravens that caused him to miss three straight games. Tunsil was replaced by tackle Josh Jones, whom the organization traded a fifth-round pick to the Arizona Cardinals on Aug. 24. Jones initially was playing left guard until the Tunsil injury. Then Green was elevated to the starting role.

When the Texans inserted Green into the starting lineup, he was 33rd overall in pass-block win rate (91.0) and 52nd in run-block win rate (65.9%).

One option to replace Green is Jones after he recovers from a hand injury he suffered in Week 3. Center Jarrett Patterson, who replaced the original starting center Juice Scruggs, could slide to left guard once the team activates Scruggs (hamstring) from the injured reserve.