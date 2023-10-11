Andrew Hawkins says it's only a matter of time before the NFL will switch from turf field to grass. (0:38)

The Miami Dolphins hosted the New York Giants on Sunday, one day after the Miami Hurricanes hosted Georgia Tech on the same field -- in the rain -- at Hard Rock Stadium. In past years, depending on the weather, that kind of doubleheader sometimes led to tough field conditions for the NFL teams.

Multiple tenants is just one of the challenges facing NFL teams as they try to ensure optimal playing surfaces.

Hard Rock Stadium is one of 15 NFL stadiums that uses natural grass, while the other 15 feature various types of synthetic turf. The grass-turf debate has heated up again in the wake of New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers' injury, which prompted the NFLPA to call for grass fields at all stadiums.

Here is a look at all 30 NFL stadiums -- two are shared by two teams -- including what surface is used, whether any changes have been made or are planned, what other events are held there and what issues may have arisen.

AFC EAST

Stadium: Highmark Stadium

Field surface: A-Turf Titan 50 (artificial)

Any recent changes or plans to make changes? The Bills are building a new Highmark Stadium across the street from the current one that will have natural grass. Since the stadium opened in 1973, artificial turf (in varying forms) has been used. There are no plans to switch the field surface at the existing stadium before the new stadium opens (expected opening, 2026 season).

Field-related issues: Bills players and coach Sean McDermott have spoken in favor of natural grass when asked recently, but there have been no major recent issues with Highmark's turf.

Other events held here: No major events during the season

Stadium owner: Erie County

-- Alaina Getzenberg

Stadium: Hard Rock Stadium

Field surface: Natural Bermuda grass

Any recent changes or plans to make changes? In 2019, the Dolphins acquired 80 acres of land near West Palm Beach for the primary purpose of growing their own sod. Now, South Florida Sod Farm is the sole provider of natural grass for Hard Rock Stadium.

Field-related issues: The Dolphins share a field with the Miami Hurricanes, and on multiple occasions have played home games on the same weekend as the Canes. In 2018, shortly before South Florida Sod Farms was established, a heavy rainstorm left the field at Hard Rock Stadium in sloppy condition, prompting concerns from multiple NFL entities. The incident exacerbated longstanding criticisms about the field conditions at Hard Rock Stadium.

Other events held here: Miami Hurricanes home games

Stadium owner: Dolphins owner Stephen Ross

-- Marcel Louis-Jacques

Stadium: Gillette Stadium

Field surface: FieldTurf (artificial)

Any recent changes or plans to make changes? Last change to most advanced form of FieldTurf was in 2021

Field-related issues: Nothing lately. The Patriots installed new turf in September 2011 after complaints about the previous turf, which had been installed four months earlier, being too soft.

Other events held here: New England Revolution soccer and concerts

Stadium owner: Patriots owner Robert Kraft and family

-- Mike Reiss

Stadium: MetLife Stadium

Field surface: FieldTurf Core System (artificial)

Any recent changes or plans to make changes? This is the first season for the monofilament turf. It replaced slit-film turf. NFLPA president JC Tretter called for a ban on slit-film turf, citing safety concerns.

Field-related issues: Plenty with the old turf, which had been the subject of multiple complaints, including by the San Francisco 49ers after five players suffered lower-body injuries in the same game during the 2020 season. The knee injuries suffered by Nick Bosa and Solomon Thomas were season-ending. Last season, the Ravens were unhappy after cornerback Kyle Fuller tore an ACL at MetLife in Week 1.

Other events held here: Aside from two professional football teams, there are college and high school football games played during the season.

Stadium owner: The Giants and Jets are co-owners

-- Jordan Raanan

AFC NORTH

Stadium: M&T Bank Stadium

Field surface: Natural grass. It's a new strain that was developed on a sod farm in North Carolina. It's a mixture of Bermuda and rye.

Any recent changes or plans to make changes? The Ravens switched from an artificial surface in 2016. The change was made after the players made it known that they preferred grass. The Ravens use special artificial lights and lamps to keep grass growing where the field is shaded, particularly in the winter months.

Other events held here: Occasional games for Navy and the University of Maryland

Stadium owner: Maryland Stadium Authority (Ravens are under lease through at least the 2037 season)

-- Jamison Hensley

Stadium: Paycor Stadium

Field surface: Synthetic turf with slit-film fibers

Any recent changes or plans to make changes? The current turf was installed in 2018.

Field-related issues: NFLPA president JC Tretter called for a ban on slit film turf, citing safety concerns.

Other events held here: Concerts, but not during the season

Stadium owner: Hamilton County. The decision on what playing surface is used is a collaborative effort between the county and the team, per the provisions of the original lease. The county pays for the playing surface replacement, which occurs every six to eight years.

-- Ben Baby

Stadium: Cleveland Browns Stadium

Field surface: Natural Kentucky Bluegrass

Any recent changes or plans to make changes? No, although ownership has been talking with city leaders about a stadium renovation.

Other events held here: No.

Stadium owner: City of Cleveland

-- Jake Trotter

Stadium: Acrisure Stadium

Field surface: Natural Kentucky Bluegrass

Any recent changes or plans to make changes? No.

Field-related issues: While players prefer natural grass, the field at Acrisure Stadium tends to get worn down throughout the season because the Steelers share the stadium with Pitt. There are several occasions when the college team hosts a game on Saturday, and the Steelers host a game the following day. In Week 1, several Steelers players slipped against the 49ers, but they all said the playing surface was fine. The day before, Pitt hosted Cincinnati, and it rained throughout the weekend.

Other events held here: Pitt football

Stadium owner: Sports & Exhibition Authority of Pittsburgh and Allegheny County

-- Brooke Pryor

AFC SOUTH

Stadium: NRG Stadium

Field surface: Hellas Matrix Turf (artificial)

Any recent changes or plans to make changes? Changed from grass in 2015

Field-related issues: There were complaints about the old grass surface, but no controversy with the turf.

Other events held here: Concerts, such as Beyonce on Sept. 23-24 when the Texans were playing in Jacksonville.

Stadium owner: Harris County Sports and Convention Corporation

-- DJ Bien-Aime

Stadium: Lucas Oil Stadium

Field surface: Synthetic turf with slit-film fibers

Any recent changes or plans to make changes? Slated to be changed in March 2024 to monofilament turf, which is preferable to players

Field-related issues: Lucas Oil Stadium has ranked among the playing surfaces players most dislike. The NFLPA has pushed for slit-film fields to be eliminated.

Other events held here: Numerous concerts and various football games, such as the Big Ten championship

Stadium owner: The Capital Improvement Board, a public entity that oversees the stadium and the Indiana Convention Center.

-- Stephen Holder

Stadium: EverBank Stadium

Field surface: Natural Tifway 419 Bermuda grass

Any recent changes or plans to make changes? It has always been grass, and there is no thought of going to an artificial surface.

Other events held here: College games such as Florida-Georgia and the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl

Stadium owner: City of Jacksonville

-- Michael DiRocco

Stadium: Nissan Stadium

Field surface: Matrix Helix Turf with organic infill (coconut/cork), instead of black shredded rubber (artificial)

Any recent changes or plans to make changes? Grass was used before this season.

Field-related issues: The Titans said the old grass surface was inconsistent and undependable, and that Nissan Stadium had among the most lower-body injuries of any stadium in the league, which prompted the change to turf.

Other events held here: Concerts, Music City Bowl, Tennessee State University football games

Stadium owner: Metropolitan government of Nashville and Davidson County.

-- Turron Davenport

AFC WEST

Stadium: Empower Field at Mile High

Field surface: Natural Kentucky Bluegrass

Any recent changes or plans to make changes? No. At times they've replaced some or all of the grass late in the season. In 2022, they replaced the grass on the entire field for the regular-season finale.

Field-related issues: The look of the grass, at times, has been an issue late in the season, but the team has routinely replaced parts, or all, of the field. The Broncos try not to play home games the same week of other events at the stadium.

Other events held here: Concerts, the state high school football championship games, World Cup-level soccer friendlies, professional lacrosse and Colorado has faced Colorado State in the annual matchup.

Stadium owner: The Metropolitan Stadium District owns the stadium, but in the agreement with the team, the Broncos own the management company that operates the stadium and schedules events. The Broncos have paid for the field replacements through the years, and the field is heated to keep the grass growing when it gets colder.

-- Jeff Legwold

Stadium: Arrowhead Stadium

Field surface: Natural Bermuda grass

Any recent changes or plans to make changes? No. The turf was switched from artificial to grass in 1994 and it's been grass ever since.

Other events held here: Concerts

Stadium owner: Jackson County, Missouri

-- Adam Teicher

Stadium: Allegiant Stadium

Field surface: Natural Bermuda grass on a tray that is pulled in and out of the domed stadium with a translucent roof.

Any recent changes or plans to make changes? The stadium opened in 2020, and the Raiders used the Cardinals' idea of a grass tray being pulled in and out of the stadium for game day. A natural grass field was a prerequisite by Raiders owner Mark Davis.

Field-related issues: It has looked beaten up late in seasons, but that's it. The Super Bowl is coming in February.

Other events held here: Concerts, international soccer and college football. The Raiders and soccer games use grass, but all others use turf.

Stadium owner: Las Vegas Stadium Authority

-- Paul Gutierrez

Stadium: SoFi Stadium

Field surface: Artificial Matrix Turf (artificial)

Any recent changes or plans to make changes? No.

Field-related issues: Seattle Seahawks J.C. Jackson and DK Metcalf suffered non-contact knee injuries on the field during a Week 7 game in 2022. Jackson ruptured a patellar tendon and was out for the remainder of the season. Seattle coach Pete Carroll and many players took to social media to question the safety of turf fields.

Other events held here: Concerts, Rams games

Stadium owner: Stan Kroenke, Rams owner

-- Kris Rhim

NFC EAST

Stadium: AT&T Stadium

Field surface: Hellas Matrix Turf (artificial)

Any recent changes or plans to make changes? This is the first year with the surface.

Field-related issues: When the stadium opened in 2009, some players said the surface was too hard, but there were no real issues.

Other events held here: Concerts, high school and college football games that have a different artificial surface because of the hashmarks. There are also stadium tours when fans can go on the field.

Stadium owner: The city of Arlington. Technically, the Cowboys are a tenant but they have operating control of the stadium.

-- Todd Archer

MetLife upgraded its turf before this season after the previous surface -- slit-film turf -- was the subject of multiple complaints. AP Photo/Seth Wenig

Stadium: Lincoln Financial Field

Field surface: Natural Bermuda grass

Any recent changes or plans to make changes? No.

Other events held here: Temple football, concerts

Stadium owner: City of Philadelphia

-- Tim McManus

Stadium: FedEx Field

Field surface: GameonGrass sod, a style of natural Bermuda grass grown in North Carolina

Any recent changes or plans to make changes? The field was renovated for the 2021 season, adding new sod, new sand and improving the drainage and irrigation system.

Field-related issues: There were plenty of issues before the sod was installed. The surface was known to be one of the worst in the NFL, leading to numerous issues, particularly from 2013-20. Former Washington quarterback Robert Griffin III and Seattle defensive end Chris Clemons tore ACLs in the same January 2013 playoff game with Clemons' agent blaming the "crappy" surface. Former Washington offensive lineman Tyler Polumbus tweeted in 2017 that the field "is a joke and a danger."

Other events held here: Soccer matches, college football, concerts

Stadium owner: The Commanders

-- John Keim

NFC NORTH

Stadium: Soldier Field

Field surface: Natural Tahoma 31 Bermuda grass

Any recent changes or plans to make changes? Switched from Kentucky bluegrass to Bermuda grass for the first time ahead of the 2022 season.

Field-related issues: The new grass has been free of controversy, which is rare for Soldier Field. In August 2021, after an Elton John concert chopped up the grass, the Bears hosted a preseason game against Kansas City. The surface was so bad that NFLPA president JC Tretter called for the league 'to reevaluate what is an acceptable surface.'

Other events held here: Most concerts are held during the summer months/preseason and don't overlap with a Bears game the next day. Artist Karol G played a concert at Soldier Field on Sept. 15, the weekend the Bears were at Tampa Bay. The Chicago Fire (MLS) have a handful of games in September and October. The USWNT played South Africa on Sept. 24, when the Bears played in Kansas City.

Stadium owner: Chicago Park District

-- Courtney Cronin

Stadium: Ford Field

Field surface: FieldTurf Core (artificial)

Any recent changes or plans to make changes? The surfaces at Ford Field and the Allen Park practice facility were changed from slit-film turf to a monofilament field turf ahead of the 2023 season.

Field-related issues: The Lions installed the new turf after the Players Association called for a ban on slit-film turf. The monofilament is considered the most grass-like style.

Other events held here: Concerts, college football games, Monster Jam and WWE SummerSlam 2023 in August.

Stadium owner: The Detroit/Wayne County Stadium Authority

-- Eric Woodyard

Stadium: Lambeau Field

Field surface: Natural Kentucky Bluegrass and SISGrass polyethylene fibers

Any recent changes or plans to make changes? It was changed in 2018.

Other events held here: There is not more than one -- and sometimes there aren't any -- non-Packers game/practice events at Lambeau Field. The last concert was in 2019 (Paul McCartney). The last sporting event was Bayern Munich vs. Manchester City in 2022. Wisconsin and Notre Dame are scheduled to play at Lambeau in 2026.

Stadium owner: City of Green Bay and Green Bay/Brown County Professional Stadium District. The stadium is operated and maintained solely by the team.

-- Rob Demovsky

Travis Kelce suffered a non-contact right ankle injury Sunday on the slit-film turf in Minnesota. It's the type of turf the NFLPA has asked to have banned, and the Vikings will replace it next year. Kelce came back to play after the injury. AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn

Stadium: U.S. Bank Stadium

Field surface: Global Artificial Turf, Xtreme Turf UBU Speed Series S5 (artificial)

Any recent changes or plans to make changes? It is slated for replacement in 2024.

Field-related issues: It's the slit film version of artificial turf that the NFL/NFLPA data says has been a host to more injuries than grass.

Other events held here: High school football playoffs in the fall, college baseball in the winter/spring, and conventions/concerts throughout. A total of more than 200 events per year.

Stadium owner: Minnesota Sports Facilities Authority, a public body and political subdivision of the State of Minnesota.

-- Kevin Seifert

NFC SOUTH

Stadium: Mercedes-Benz Stadium

Field surface: FieldTurf's Core Field (artificial)

Any recent changes or plans to make changes? New FieldTurf was installed in 2022.

Field-related issues: One issue is the stadium is required to have grass for the World Cup in 2026.

Other events held here: The Atlanta United of the MLS, concerts and college football.

Stadium owner: The state of Georgia, but it's run by the Arthur M. Blank Group.

-- Michael Rothstein

Stadium: Bank of America Stadium

Field surface: FieldTurf (artificial)

Any recent changes or plans to make changes? BOA went from having one of the best grass surfaces in the NFL to FieldTurf in mid-2021, because the stadium was set to host the Charlotte FC of the MLS and owner David Tepper wanted to host more concerts. Publicly, no plans to change it back to grass have been announced.

Field-related issues: The NFL Players Association filed a grievance against the Panthers for poor field conditions after complaints by players following a 2022 Christmas Eve game against the Detroit Lions. There also were concerns after quarterbacks Sam Darnold and Baker Mayfield sustained high ankle injuries at home last season. That the field was switched to grass for a soccer match against Chelsea only increased criticism from players. "It's probably going to take all of us to stop going to practice until we get grass," linebacker Shaq Thompson said last season.

Other events held here: BOA hosts the Charlotte FC of MLS and major music concerts.

Stadium owner: David Tepper, Panthers owner

-- David Newton

Stadium: Caesar's Superdome

Field surface: UBU speed series s5-m synthetic turf (artificial)

Any recent changes or plans to make changes? The Saints change the artificial turf every year, but coach Dennis Allen said they recently changed out the type of turf because the league highly encouraged this particular turf. One Saints player said the turf was noticeably longer and slower.

Field-related issues: Former Saints running back Mark Ingram said in an interview in 2022 that the Saints used one of the lowest-graded turfs, but he said owner Gayle Benson was someone he could approach about that.

Other events held here: Concerts -- Beyonce played on Sept. 27 and Taylor Swift will play in-season next year, but the turf can be taken up.

Stadium owner: The state of Louisiana, managed by ASM Global

-- Katherine Terrell

Stadium: Raymond James Stadium

Field surface: Natural Tifway 419 Bermuda grass

Any recent changes or plans to make changes? No.

Field-related issues: The field has consistently been rated one of the top playing surfaces in the NFL, but quarterback Aaron Rodgers blamed a calf injury in 2015 on the field conditions in Tampa.

Other events held here: University of South Florida home football games, Gasparilla Bowl, ReliaQuest Bowl. There are concerts and Monster Jam, but not in-season.

Stadium owner: Hillsborough County

-- Jenna Laine

NFL players prefer to play on grass, but the grass turf used at State Farm Stadium for Super Bowl LVII was widely criticized for being too slippery. The Cardinals reverted back to their old grass turf for the regular season. Nick Tre. Smith/Icon Sportswire

NFC WEST

Stadium: State Farm Stadium

Field surface: Natural Tifway 419, which is a type of Bermuda grass, on a rolling tray that moves the surface outside to get sun.

Any recent changes or plans to make changes? The NFL installed Tahoma 31, a popular strain of Bermuda grass, for Super Bowl LVII after tearing out the Cardinals' normal Tifway 419. Arizona has gone back to Tifway 419 for the season.

Field-related issues: Several players ripped the one-time-only surface after the Super Bowl, with Eagles DE Haason Reddick saying it was the worst field he's ever played on. Players found it tough to keep their footing and were slipping on the fresh grass. There have been no complaints this season about the grass.

Other events held here: Concerts, college games and a winter fest during the Cardinals' season. A variety of other offseason events.

Stadium owner: Arizona Sports & Tourism Authority

-- Josh Weinfuss

Stadium: Levi's Stadium

Field surface: Natural Bermuda grass

Any recent changes or plans to make changes? No.

Field-related issues: In the first two years of the stadium -- 2014-15 -- there were multiple issues with the grass not providing good footing. In 2014, the field had to be resodded after the first game because the footing was poor. In 2015, Ravens kicker Justin Tucker slipped on the grass, causing him to miss a field goal. And then-Broncos cornerback Aqib Talib said the surface was "terrible" following Denver's win in Super Bowl 50. There have been no issues in recent years, though.

Other events held here: Concerts and the occasional college football game and soccer match. Taylor Swift and Beyonce performed at Levi's during the preseason and Ed Sheeran had a concert during Week 2.

Stadium owner: The stadium is publicly owned by the city of Santa Clara and the Santa Clara Stadium Authority, and it is operated by the 49ers.

-- Nick Wagoner

Stadium: Lumen Field

Field surface: FieldTurf Revolution 360

Any recent changes or plans to make changes? The Seahawks have been playing on FieldTurf since the stadium now known as Lumen Field opened in 2002. It was most recently replaced in 2016 and 2019. Lumen Field is set to co-host the 2026 FIFA World Cup, which will require a switch -- whether temporary or permanent -- to natural grass.

Other events held here: Concerts, motorcycle races (Supercross), monster truck competitions (Monster Jam), corporate events and trade shows.

Stadium owner: The Washington State Public Stadium Authority

-- Brady Henderson