It's not every day an NFL player gets critiqued about their on-field performance on their own gaming console. But that's exactly what happened to New York Jets running back Breece Hall.

On Tuesday night, Hall received a notification on his PlayStation 5 that he was added to a group chat -- a method commonly used to communicate while using the console.

Hall was pinged with a message: "Maybe the Jets would win more if you could score a TD in real life, not Madden."

The Wichita, Kansas native immediately shared a gif of the criticism with his social media followers.

Y'all texting me off PS5 now?😂😂 pic.twitter.com/lM1ezp0PZ6 — Breece Hall (@BreeceH) October 4, 2023

The Jets have lost three of their last four matchups in which Hall gained 210 rushing yards through 32 attempts ... with no touchdowns.

New York will face the Denver Broncos on Sunday. The Jets enter the matchup with a 54.6% probability of winning according to ESPN Analytics.

Can Hall hush the gaming trolls in Week 5?