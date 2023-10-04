CINCINNATI - Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow made no mistake about it.

Sunday's road game against the Arizona Cardinals is one that he feels is a must-win, Burrow said at his weekly Wednesday news conference. The Bengals, the back-to-back AFC North champs, are at risk of losing four of their first five games to start the season. Getting on the track starts with a road win this weekend.

"We haven't had a road win yet," Burrow said. "We pride ourselves on the road on playing really good football, good defense, good scheme. We need it for morale, we need it for our ranking, we need it for everything."

Burrow and the Bengals (1-3) have struggled to get rolling after he suffered a calf injury at the beginning of the training camp and aggravated the injury in a Week 2 home loss to the Baltimore Ravens.

On Wednesday, for the first time all season, Burrow was not listed on the team's injury report at all. Even when he had been a full participant at practices last week, he was still accounted among those dealing with an issue.

Burrow said Wednesday's practice was the best he felt after the game. He judged that based on his mobility, which has been a major issue so far this season.

"We're adding a little more each week," Burrow said of that aspect. "Today felt good. Hoping to do a little more tomorrow and a little more the next day. I'm optimistic for that part of my game."

As the coaching staff has throughout the whole process, Bengals coach Zac Taylor deferred to his star quarterback when asked about whether Burrow needs to be able to move a bit more if he's going to play.

"I'm just going to trust Joe on how he feels with that stuff," Taylor said.

When it comes to the on-field performance, Burrow made it clear that the numbers through the first four games are unacceptable. The Bengals are last in the league in offensive yards gained (944) and have scored the NFL's fewest offensive touchdowns (three). According to ESPN Stats & Information, only the 2017 Miami Dolphins have scored fewer points than the Bengals and still reached the postseason.

"That's not near good enough," Burrow said. "We've got a ways to go. But we have the guys in that room to do it. We have the coaches to do it. So we're going to continue to get better in practice and put our best foot forward."

Burrow said that Cincinnati needs to do "whatever it takes" in order to make the postseason.

"(It) doesn't have to be pretty but we have to come out with the W," Burrow said.

The status of one of Cincinnati's top pass-catchers remains uncertain.

Wide receiver Tee Higgins did not practice Wednesday as he deals with a fractured rib. The day after he suffered the injury in the Week 4 loss to the Tennessee Titans, Higgins indicated that he wants to play if possible and it's just a matter of pain tolerance. Taylor, the team's fifth-year head coach, said the team will have to make a "sound decision" as the week progresses.