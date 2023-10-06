        <
        >

          How to watch Packers vs. Raiders on 'Monday Night Football'

          play
          Why Davante Adams has big fantasy upside in Week 5 (1:05)

          Tristan H. Cockcroft says Raiders WR Davante Adams remains locked in as a WR1 and could have additional motivation in Week 5 against his former team. (1:05)

          • ESPN staffOct 6, 2023, 11:15 AM ET

          ESPN's "Monday Night Football" is back this week with play-by-play announcer Joe Buck and analyst Troy Aikman.

          Week 5 features QB Jordan Love and the Green Bay Packers visiting WR Davante Adams and the Las Vegas Raiders. For more on Week 5 matchups, check out our game guide.

          How can I watch 'Monday Night Football'?

          ESPN coverage starts with "Monday Night Countdown" from 6 to 8 p.m. ET live from Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, Nevada.

          The game kicks off at 8:15 ET on ABC and ESPN. "ManningCast," with Peyton and Eli Manning, returns this week on ESPN2.

          2023 'Monday Night Football' schedule

          Week 6

          Dallas Cowboys at Los Angeles Chargers -- 8:15 p.m. ET (ABC/ESPN)

          Week 7

          San Francisco 49ers at Minnesota Vikings -- 8:15 p.m. ET (ABC/ESPN)

          Week 8

          Las Vegas Raiders at Detroit Lions -- 8:15 p.m. ET (ABC/ESPN)

          Week 9

          Los Angeles Chargers at New York Jets -- 8:15 p.m. ET (ABC/ESPN)

          Week 10

          Denver Broncos at Buffalo Bills -- 8:15 p.m. ET (ABC/ESPN)

          Week 11

          Philadelphia Eagles at Kansas City Chiefs -- 8:15 p.m. ET (ABC/ESPN/ESPN+)

          Week 12

          Chicago Bears at Minnesota Vikings -- 8:15 p.m. ET (ABC/ESPN)

          Week 13

          Cincinnati Bengals at Jacksonville Jaguars -- 8:15 p.m. ET (ABC/ESPN)

          Week 14

          Green Bay Packers at New York Giants -- 8:15 p.m. ET (ABC/ESPN+)

          Tennessee Titans at Miami Dolphins -- 8:15 p.m. ET (ESPN)

          Week 15

          Kansas City Chiefs at New England Patriots -- 8:15 p.m. ET (ABC/ESPN)

          Week 16

          Baltimore Ravens at San Francisco 49ers -- 8:15 p.m. ET (ABC/ESPN+)