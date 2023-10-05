EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- Coach Brian Daboll said he spoke with embattled offensive lineman Evan Neal about his "poor comments" that targeted critical New York Giants fans, and that the right tackle was regretful.

The struggling Neal told fans to "boo louder," among other things on Wednesday, in an interview with NJ Advance Media. He later issued an apology on social media.

"I think that Evan made a statement. We spoke," Daboll said before Thursday's practice where Neal was on the field. "I know he was very remorseful, regretful for the comment that he made. And we're moving on."

The Giants (1-3) play on the road against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday.

Despite their early struggles and now the firestorm that came from Neal's comments, Daboll rejected the notion that he was losing the locker room. He called it a "slip up" and kept reiterating that they are moving on.

"Nah, like I said, he was frustrated. He made a poor choice, poor decision, I'd say poor comments," Daboll said. "He acknowledged that. And moving on."

When asked if Neal would face discipline for his comments, Daboll didn't say no but also didn't provide any details.

"I'm just going to say my conversations with Evan will be private," he said.

Neal is expected to start at right tackle on Sunday. The Giants (likely down three offensive linemen) are expected to be shorthanded on the offensive line this week.

Neal, the No. 7 overall pick in the 2022 NFL draft out of Alabama, was part of a Giants offensive line that allowed 11 sacks in a 24-3 loss to the Seattle Seahawks on Monday night. At halftime, he reacted to the boos from the home fans by gesturing sarcastically for them to bring more of the verbal discontent.

"They were booing us, so I said, 'Boo louder!'" Neal told NJ Advance Media on Wednesday, before insisting that the opinions of his critics was not among his concerns. "Why would a lion concern himself with the opinion of a sheep? ... The person that's commenting on my performance, what does he do?" Neal said. "Flip hot dogs and hamburgers somewhere?"

Neal also said in the interview that the boos that showered the Giants showed that some of the fans are "fair-weather" and "bandwagoners."

New York went 9-7-1 and won a playoff game last season, but has been outscored 64-3 in its two home games this year, both in prime time. The 18 sacks allowed in the Giants' first two home games is the most by any team in its first two home games since sacks started being tracked.