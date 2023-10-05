        <
          Bears' Justin Fields throws 20-yard touchdown pass to DJ Moore

          • Courtney Cronin, ESPN Staff WriterOct 5, 2023, 07:34 PM ET
          LANDOVER, Md. - Justin Fields and the Chicago Bears' offense got off to a fast start Thursday as the team aims to end its franchise-worst 14-game losing streak.

          After winning the coin toss and electing to receive, Fields found wide receiver DJ Moore for a 58-yard reception on the third play from scrimmage.

          It was Fields' longest completion of the season and second longest of his career.

          Three plays later facing another third-and-long situation, Fields found Moore again in the back corner of the end zone for a 20-yard touchdown reception.

          Chicago converted on both third-and-9 and third-and-14 on its six-play, 75-yard scoring drive.