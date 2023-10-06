Stephen A. Smith says the Bears are worse than the 2008 Lions, who went 0-16, and says Matt Eberflus has no business being a head coach. (1:53)

LANDOVER, Md. -- Bears general manager Ryan Poles expressed finality regarding the ongoing saga with wide receiver Chase Claypool, who has been away from the team this week and is inactive for Chicago's Thursday night matchup against the Washington Commanders.

"I think Chase is going to learn from this situation, we all will, and I wish him luck moving forward throughout his career," Poles said in a pregame interview on ESPN 1000's pregame radio show.

Claypool was a healthy scratch for the second time in five days. Last Friday, the 25-year-old wide receiver expressed frustration with his role in Chicago's offense and was made inactive a day later. Claypool was told by the team not to attend the Bears' game against the Denver Broncos on Oct. 1.

The team informed Claypool on Monday that he would be inactive for Thursday's game and requested that he remain away from the team while the Bears prepared for the Commanders.

The Bears sent a second-round pick to Pittsburgh last November in exchange for Claypool; the pick ended up being 32nd in the draft order. In 10 games with Chicago, Claypool was targeted 43 times and totaled 18 catches for 191 yards and one touchdown.

"You're always disappointed in this situation, and it's definitely something I take ownership of," Poles said. "Last year, in the situation we were in, we wanted to add another receiver to the offense, not only to help us be more productive but also to help [quarterback] Justin [Fields] take the next step. The right thought process was there, and I feel comfortable with that. Unfortunately it didn't work out and we were hoping for him to be a little bit more productive and be someone that could help us take it to the next level."

Poles said the Bears would be taking things "day by day to figure out what our next move is" with Claypool, who remains on the 53-man roster.

"I always look at things from a player's perspective," Poles said. "You have a player going into his free agent year, who wants to be productive and help us, and when things aren't going the right way, sometimes you get emotional, things don't work out and you struggle to blend in and keep resilient and stay resilient with the rest of the crew. I think Chase is going to learn from this situation, we all will, and I wish him luck moving forward throughout his career."