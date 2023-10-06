Stephen A. Smith says Chase Claypool needs to change his character, as the Dolphins could be his last stop if he doesn't. (1:23)

The Miami Dolphins are trading for Chicago Bears wide receiver Chase Claypool, the teams announced Friday.

The Dolphins and Bears will also swap 2025 draft picks in the trade, which is pending a physical, with Miami giving Chicago a sixth-round pick in exchange for a seventh-rounder.

The trade comes after Claypool was a healthy scratch for the second time in five days, missing the Bears' 40-20 win over the Washington Commanders on Thursday. Chicago team officials had told Claypool on Monday he would be inactive against Washington and requested that he remain away from the team while the Bears prepared for the Commanders.

This past Friday, the wide receiver expressed frustration with how he was being used in Chicago's offense, and he was made inactive after being told by the team not to attend the Bears' Week 4 game against the Denver Broncos.

Claypool, 25, spent less than a year with the Bears, who traded a second-round pick to the Pittsburgh Steelers on Nov. 1. Claypool ended up playing 10 games in Chicago over two seasons, totaling 18 receptions for 191 yards and one touchdown. The Bears are saving an estimated $2.2 million against the salary cap by trading Claypool.

Before Thursday's game, Bears general manager Ryan Poles had expressed disappointment in how things unfolded with Claypool after taking a big swing to land the 2020 second-round receiver to aid in the development of quarterback Justin Fields.

"I think Chase is going to learn from this situation, we all will, and I wish him luck moving forward throughout his career," Poles said on ESPN 1000's pregame radio show.

ESPN's Jeremy Fowler and Courtney Cronin contributed to this report.