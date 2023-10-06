Travis Kelce talks about how his life has changed since his relationship with Taylor Swift has gone public. (0:35)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Travis Kelce said his relationship with Taylor Swift hasn't taken away from his football production and that looking forward, he won't allow it to.

"I've always been pretty good about compartmentalizing and being able to stay focused in this building,'' Kelce said after the Kansas City Chiefs finished Friday's practice, their final one in preparation for Sunday's game at the Minnesota Vikings.

"I think it's always been that for me. No matter what's going on in my life, good or bad, I think this is one place I can get away and just being locked in and focused and always check myself and my ego at the door and make sure that I come in with a clear mind.''

Kelce said that doesn't mean things haven't been unusual for him lately.

"We're learning with the paparazzi, just taking photos from all over the place,'' he said. "But at the same time what comes with it, it comes with it. You've got a lot of people that care about Taylor and for good reason, so I've just got to keep living and learning and enjoying the moments.

"It's worldwide, man. Everybody's having fun with it. ... I know I brought this to myself. I've been fortunate enough to have fun with it and that's where all that really matters is that it's not [ticking] anybody off, over here at least.''

Kelce also got in a little dig at Aaron Rodgers, who recently referred to Kelce as "Mr. Pfizer.'' Kelce did a commercial for the new COVID-19 vaccine.

"It's Mr. Pfizer versus the Johnson and Johnson family over there,'' Kelce said, referring to the owners of the New York Jets. "I got the vaccine and I got it because of keeping myself safe, keeping my family safe, the people in this building.

"I stand by it 100 percent. I'm fully comfortable with him calling me Mr. Pfizer.''