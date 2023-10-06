The Denver Broncos are trading pass-rusher Randy Gregory to the San Francisco 49ers, sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter on Friday.

The Broncos had planned to waive Gregory this week, with coach Sean Payton saying the move was "something we felt was just best for our team right now timing-wise," while leaving open the possibility of a team showing interest in a trade.

The 49ers will send the Broncos a 2024 sixth-round draft pick in exchange for Gregory and a 2024 seventh-rounder, sources said.

Gregory, 30, had signed a five-year, $70 million contract with the Broncos in March 2022. The Broncos will pay Gregory roughly $10 million for the remainder of this season, according to Schefter, while the 49ers will pay him the veteran minimum. None of the remaining three years on Gregory's contract are guaranteed after this season.

He had been pulled from the starting lineup this past week against the Chicago Bears and was replaced by second-year outside linebacker Nik Bonitto. Gregory played 33 snaps Sunday and finished with three tackles and one quarterback hit. He has nine tackles and one sack in four games this season.

Gregory and his representatives had asked the Broncos for his release earlier this week, sources told ESPN. He had not been in the Broncos' facility or at practice this week.

Gregory has never played a full season in his career because of injuries as well as 54 games of suspensions for violations of the NFL's substance abuse policy. He has never started more than 11 games in a season and never finished with more than six sacks.

