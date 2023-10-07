Bart Scott is pumped for the Steelers vs. Ravens matchup in Week 5, especially now that Baltimore has the superior franchise QB. (0:55)

Baltimore Ravens cornerback Marlon Humphrey is expected to make his season debut Sunday against the Pittsburgh Steelers, a source told ESPN's Jeremy Fowler.

Humphrey has missed the Ravens' first four games of the season after undergoing foot surgery in August. He was listed as questionable this week.

Humphrey, 27, is one of the Ravens' best playmaking cornerbacks ever. A three-time Pro Bowl defender, he is one of three players in franchise history to record double-digit forced fumbles and interceptions in a career, along with Hall of Fame defenders Ray Lewis and Ed Reed.