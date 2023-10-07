LONDON -- Buffalo Bills pass-rusher Von Miller has been activated off the physically unable to perform list and is back on the team's 53-man roster. The move puts Miller in position to likely make his return in Sunday's game vs. the Jacksonville Jaguars in London (9:30 a.m. ET, NFL Network).

Cornerback Tre'Davious White, who suffered a season-ending torn right Achilles in last week's win vs. the Dolphins, was placed on injured reserve in a corresponding move.

Miller was a limited participant in practice both Wednesday and Thursday, and after the team arrived in London early Friday, he participated in a walk-through. Miller was officially listed as questionable for the game, and coach Sean McDermott said that the team and Miller were taking it one day at a time.

Miller's return to the 53-man roster marks a 10-month-plus journey to recover from the second major ACL injury in his career. The pass-rusher, in his second year with the Bills, is coming off a right ACL injury, suffered on Thanksgiving. He injured his left ACL earlier in his career and ultimately underwent surgery. Miller gave himself a 94.5% chance to play when speaking with media on Friday.

"I think that's a safe bet. It's been a long road to recovery," Miller said on playing. "Had two really good practices, had a really good practice today, and I think it's a safe bet that I'll be out there for sure."

The Bills are dealing with multiple injuries at defensive end going into Sunday's game. The team will be without starting defensive end Greg Rousseau, who has three sacks and four quarterback hits this season, as he has been ruled out with a foot injury suffered in last week's game. Defensive end Shaq Lawson was also added to the injury report on Saturday and listed as questionable because of a toe injury.

McDermott said on Friday that Rousseau being unavailable would not impact the decision on Miller, who is not expected to play a significant number of snaps in his first game back.

"I don't expect me to jump right into things," Miller said. "But I expect to just put my toe in a little bit and then work my way out to the deep end so I can start swimming, but it's a brutal sport, it's a fun sport and I'm sure it'll take some time for me to get where I want to be."

The Bills also elevated cornerback Ja'Marcus Ingram and defensive tackle Kendal Vickers from the practice squad for the game. Starting cornerback Christian Benford (shoulder) is questionable for Sunday.