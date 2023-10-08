Week 5 of the 2023 NFL season means another week of more fashionable arrivals.
With summer over, the fits are becoming a little more cozy. Jared Goff and the Detroit Lions leaned heavily on the fall outfits. Jeremy Chinn of the Carolina Panthers put his own twist on it, arriving with a fall prints jacket.
Suits and ties were a popular choice, too. Marlon Humphrey showed up in clean threads ahead of the Baltimore Ravens' matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Anthony Richardson wearing an ant pendant and a sweet suit and pants combination. But Tua Tagovailoa may have stolen the show with his unique fit.
Here are the NFL's top arrivals from Week 5:
Sunday's best
Suited for business 👔 pic.twitter.com/pzWVKxbWxd— Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) October 8, 2023
QB1 is here. pic.twitter.com/px1MmCQVKJ— Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) October 8, 2023
Fall prints 🍂 pic.twitter.com/Y3xzGTiQ7l— Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) October 8, 2023
pulled out the fall fits pic.twitter.com/D5mydKfHzx— Detroit Lions (@Lions) October 8, 2023
💨💨💨 pic.twitter.com/4IEEz7K4TC— Detroit Lions (@Lions) October 8, 2023
Ant man. pic.twitter.com/aemxSuQwxh— Indianapolis Colts (@Colts) October 8, 2023
Getting off the line— Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) October 8, 2023
Getting off a fit pic.twitter.com/p7qeyZOh0U
Shon and Cam 🔥 pic.twitter.com/aUCZUB9JUP— New Orleans Saints (@Saints) October 8, 2023
Foxborough fits.— New England Patriots (@Patriots) October 8, 2023
📸: https://t.co/zwNoU1Jzh0 pic.twitter.com/Ltp1PdPGoB
Receivers in the building. 🔥🔥@ZayFlowers | @R_bateman2 | @obj pic.twitter.com/DlCCJCd7Wv— Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) October 8, 2023
.@marlon_humphrey suited up. 👔 pic.twitter.com/FpAmADsymP— Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) October 8, 2023
Locked in 🔒 pic.twitter.com/ffWcbQhJNt— Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) October 8, 2023
London showdown
Nah QB1 is smooth with it 😮💨#JAXvsBUF | #DUUUVAL pic.twitter.com/FDy2zKkNNE— Jacksonville Jaguars (@Jaguars) October 8, 2023
Feeling dapper#JAXvsBUF | #DUUUVAL pic.twitter.com/CzMCJ8T2W1— Jacksonville Jaguars (@Jaguars) October 8, 2023
In the building. 😎#JAXvsBUF | #BillsMafia pic.twitter.com/jSPVLxCY6E— Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) October 8, 2023