Randy Gregory was the first player traded away by the Denver Broncos this season, but he might not be the last, league sources told ESPN.

The Broncos have gotten calls about other players on their roster as well and could be active ahead of the Oct. 31 trade deadline depending on how they fare over the next few weeks, according to league sources.

The Broncos (1-3) have fielded inquiries over the last two seasons about Jerry Jeudy and Courtland Sutton, and Denver's young wide receivers are expected to garner more attention in the coming weeks as well.

Denver's struggling defense enters Sunday ranked last in the NFL in both points and yards allowed per game, and many sources around the league believe the Broncos would be willing to listen to trade interest in almost any player on the defensive side.

The Broncos traded Gregory to the San Francisco 49ers on Friday after a week of speculation surrounding the edge rusher's future in Denver. Gregory had not been present at Denver's practice facility after he and his representatives asked for a release earlier in the week, sources told ESPN's Jeff Legwold.

Gregory, 30, signed a five-year, $70 million deal with the Broncos in March 2022 but was pulled from the starting lineup against the Chicago Bears last week. He appeared in just 10 games since joining the Broncos, recording nine tackles and one sack.