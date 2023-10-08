The Denver Broncos will work out Javonte Williams and his injured quad before deciding if the running back can play in Sunday's home game against the New York Jets, a source told ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Williams, who is officially listed as questionable, was a full participant in Friday's practice but the Broncos want to see how he feels ahead of the game.

Williams suffered the injury in last week's win over the Chicago Bears, finishing the game with just two carries. The North Carolina product returned this season from a serious knee injury that ended his season in Week 4 of last year.

Samaje Perine and rookie Jaleel McLaughlin split running back duties last week after Williams left the game.